Tyler Lewis is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Tyler is an EMT in Madison, IL where he works for MedStar. He is also a fireman, a first Responder and an Eagle Scout in Marissa, IL. Tyler is also the Scoutmaster for the Marissa Boy Scouts and will go above and beyond for anyone

Tyler was nominated by Lisa Rees

Tyler wanted to hear How Forever Feels by Kenny Chesney

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com