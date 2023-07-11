Trevor Holsapple is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Trevor is a Paramedic working long hours for 8 years now. He took EMT classes in the evening of his senior year so he had his EMT before graduating high-school. He furthered his education to be a supervisor and has been in leadership since that time. He has a great heart and is wonderful at his job!. Everyone loves him

Trevor was nominated by Tasha Fitch

Trevor wanted to hear Fast Car by Luke Combs

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com