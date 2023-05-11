Tory Thompson is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

My wife Tory works midnights at the Jersey County Hospital in the ER department. She went back to college to become an RN while our girls were small and held a full time job. Now she gets to help the local community every night. When it comes to her family, friends, and patients, she is selfless and will go above and beyond

Tory was nominated by Jimmy Thompson

Tory wanted to hear Pretty Heart by Parker McCollum

