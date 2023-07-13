Tori Klamm is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Tori is a wife, a stay at home mother to a 2 year old little boy, as well as a Coulterville First responder and Firefighter going on 7 years and runs as many calls as she possibly can, day or night
Tori was nominated by Brandon Mayes
Tori wanted to hear Runnin’ Outta Moonlight by Randy Houser
92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services are teaming up to honor and thank our local Hometown Heroes this year … but we need your help!
Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!
Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!
