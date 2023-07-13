Tori Klamm is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Tori is a wife, a stay at home mother to a 2 year old little boy, as well as a Coulterville First responder and Firefighter going on 7 years and runs as many calls as she possibly can, day or night

Tori was nominated by Brandon Mayes

Tori wanted to hear Runnin’ Outta Moonlight by Randy Houser

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com