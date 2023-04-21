Tony Winter is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Tony is a volunteer firefighter; 4th generation and just celebrated 35 years on his local department and plans to continue serving the community

Tony was nominated by Ashley Ribbing

Tony wanted to hear Love Like Crazy by Lee Brice

