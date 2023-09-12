Tina Witherby is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Tina is a bookkeeper at Sparta School District. She works her butt off at the school and at home for her job and she has worked for a long time & very hard this summer to get the whole school district FREE LUNCH! She is very humble and shy and hasn’t gotten the recognition she deserves for granting all these children free lunches for the whole school year

Tina was nominated by Kendra Witherby

Tina wanted to hear My Wish by Rascal Flatts

