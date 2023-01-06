Timothy Daniels is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Timothy is currently Active Duty Army. He joined in July 2021 and went to Fort Benning, GA for Infantry OSUT. He is now stationed at Schofield Barracks, HI and is part of Alpha Company 1-21

Timothy wanted to hear The Kind of Love We Make by Luke Combs

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

