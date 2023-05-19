Tim Reif is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Tim is a paramedic for MedStar Ambulance as well as a huge part of his church family. He plays piano for his church along with having Timmy’s Travels which is always providing day trips and sometimes overnight trips to his local community. He has a heart of gold and is always helping someone. During the holidays, he helps with MedStar Ambulance’s “Adopt a Family” program they started to help families in need whether they are elderly or disabled or just struggling financially to provide Christmas and daily necessity items to those in need

Tim was nominated by Carrie Kelley

Tim wanted to hear The Dance by Garth Brooks

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com