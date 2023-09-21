Tim Claxton is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Tim works full-time as a Manager of Safety & Emergency Management at St Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL. However, I’d like to nominate him for completing his 25th year as a Volunteer Firefighter with the O’Fallon (IL) Fire Department. Tim serves as one of three Captains on the department and as the department’s Communications Specialist (radios, pagers, etc).

Tim was nominated by Brad White

Tim wanted to hear Playing With Fire by Thomas Rhett

