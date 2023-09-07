Tara & Scott Conder is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Tara and Scott own 3 businesses within our community. They own a car detailing business, catering business, and recently opened The Perfect Detail Spa and Wellness Center in Chester back in November. They have the biggest hearts of anyone I know. I am very blessed to not only know them but to be very great friends with them both. On top of 3 businesses, they are also raising 6 beautiful, caring and kindhearted children. For the past 5 years Tara and Scott have organized and put on a “freestyle back to school” clothing drive for the kids and families in need in not only our town but surrounding communities as well. This event that they organize helped give 255 kids new outfits, shoes, book bags, and many accessories for no cost. They ask for nothing in return, they truly just enjoy seeing the smile on kid’s faces as they pick out new clothing for school. Tara and Scott are selfless and giving. They deserve recognition for everything they provide and give to our hometown

Tara & Scott were nominated by Naomi Sapaw

Tara & Scott wanted to hear You, Me, And Whiskey by Justin Moore and Priscilla Block

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com