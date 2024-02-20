Tara McCann is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Tara works at Anderson Hospital and always goes about and beyond for the patients and others there. She is always smiling and laughing and trying to make people’s days better

Tara was nominated by Jason McCann

Tara wanted to hear Burn It Down by Parker McCollum

