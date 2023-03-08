Tanner Dirickson is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Tanner was in the Army right out of high-school for 4 years. He helped people during all of the bad floods and now he is working on cains

Tanner was nominated by Danielle Heymann

Tanner wanted to hear Beautiful Crazy by Luke Combs

