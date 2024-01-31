Tammy Plumb is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

My mom is a Multiple Line Representative for State Farm Insurance Agent Ron Wisnasky. She has worked for him for 25+ years. Her customers fall all over themselves praising her. She goes above and beyond for her customers by going in on weekends, going in early and/or coming home late, and making trips to the homes of customers who can’t make it in and need help. I realize this isn’t a typical nomination, but nobody is more passionate about their job, or more deserving than my mom. She lost her brother in 2022 and took over the family rock position. She works so hard to provide for her family and her customers and NEVER asks for anything in return. Please help my momma get a smile on her face, and sense of importance with this award 🙂

Tammy was nominated by Rylee Plumb

Tammy wanted to hear Sold by John Michael Montgomery

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com