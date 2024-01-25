Tabitha Lanham is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Tabitha is a Memory Care Support Partner. She goes above and beyond for her residents every day. Tab will do ANY job in the Assisted Living Community she works in, often times picking up shifts on her scheduled days off because the care that the residents receive is her top priority. She enjoys planning elaborate parties for holidays and other special occasions for the residents to enjoy. I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as her, with the love and dedication she has. Tabitha has a heart of gold and would help anybody! The photo I included is one example of Tab going above and beyond to dress up for fun events for the residents

Tabitha was nominated by Brianna Wilson

Tabitha wanted to hear That Don’t Impress Me Much by Shania Twain

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com