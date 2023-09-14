Steve Laramore is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Steve is a K9 Handler for the Chester Police Department. He has received the Valor award for saving the life of a disabled woman. He has taken thousands of dollars of narcotics off the street with the help of his K9 Freddy

Steve was nominated by LaDonna Laramore

Steve wanted to hear The Thunder Rolls by Garth Brooks

