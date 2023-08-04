Skyler Hill is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Skyler works at Oak Hill Nursing Home as a Registered Nurse (RN) and she helps care for our elderly. She shows them kindness and love every single day. I hope to see more nurses like her join the geriatric healthcare field. I’m so proud of her!

Skyler was nominated by Dianna Hill

