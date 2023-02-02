Shaun Wiegand is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Shaun is a police officer in Waterloo, IL. He currently serves as the school resource officer for the local school district, where he goes above and beyond for the students and staff. He also is in charge of the town’s police explorer program, plans events for Illinois Special Olympics, and tries to improve safety and security throughout businesses in the community. He has received awards for his work in the schools, as well as for his work with victims of domestic violence

Shaun was nominated by Samantha Wiegand

Shaun wanted to hear Thank God by Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown

