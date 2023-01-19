Shannon Titus is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Shannon is a 1st Grade Teacher in the Hazelwood School District. She has been a teacher for 26 years. Shannon’s students love her every year and her students can’t wait to see her everyday. Shannon taught first graders on a google meet during the pandemic for an entire year and the kids still loved her. She has an awesome personality that her students can’t get enough of

Shannon was nominated by Rob Titus

Shannon wanted to hear She Had Me At Heads Carolina by Cole Swindell

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com