Shannon Clark is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Shannon is the Fire Chief of the Village of Vergennes, IL, Deputy Coroner of Jackson Co, IL, and EMT/Crew Leader for Abbott EMS, Franklin Co). Shannon is so selfless in his dedication to his work. It is rare to see someone that puts their entire life/heart into helping others as he does, in every job he does, no matter how big or small. His main priority is taking care of others, whether it is a patient in the back of an ambulance, a grieving family after the painful loss of a loved one, or his own firefighters. I’ve seen him go above and beyond to find the resources that can help any of them in these times. One example is by his time & effort spent not only physically training his dept. weekly, but the time & effort he spends in applying (& receiving) grants to better the equipment that is vital to saving not only the lives of others, but their own as well. I’ve seen him spend his own money to ensure his firefighters have what they need in the time of that need. These jobs all come with the call to help at any time. He has spent many sleepless days/nights away from his family answering those calls, just so he may be there to help someone else’s need. He truly is the most selfless person I know, putting anyone before himself. Any community would be blessed to have him

Shannon was nominated by Katrina Franks

Shannon wanted to hear Check Yes or No by George Strait

