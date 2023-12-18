Shandra Goersch is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com
My mother has been a hardworking nurse / nursing educator in Southern Illinois for over 20 years. She is passionate about her patients and students while continuing to be a reliable source in the field to all
Shandra was nominated by Brittnie Little
Shandra wanted to hear Long Black Train by Josh Turner
92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services are teaming up to honor and thank our local Hometown Heroes this year … but we need your help!
Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!
Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!
Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com