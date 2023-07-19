Sean Keilbach is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Sean is the Fire Chief of Hollywood Heights Fire Department in Caseyville, IL. He puts so much time and energy into making sure his community is safe and well taken care of. He will get up in the middle of the night for anyone who calls him and needs help. Sean has missed many birthdays and special events in order to be there for his community in the event of an emergency. Everyone on the department is proud of him and grateful for his leadership and brotherhood! Hollywood Heights FD wouldn’t be the same without him! Sean is also the loving father to 5 children ranging from 18 to 2 years of age. He is their hero and one of their biggest supporters

Sean was nominated by Kate Hendricks

Sean wanted to hear Drunk Girl by Chris Janson

