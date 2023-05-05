Scott Sigler is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Mr. Sigler is A EMS Supervisor at Medstar Ambulance. He always answers his employee phone calls with cheer, and is always willing to help others, and goes above and beyond. He’s a company man and put the company and others before himself. He is the most giving and big hearted person I have ever met and worked with

Scott was nominated by Christian Gray

Scott wanted to hear Man! I Feel Like A Woman! by Shania Twain

