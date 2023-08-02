Scott Rust is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Scott owns the local DQ’s in Randolph County where he does fundraisers for the community (schools, medical/funeral expenses) weekly, free giveaways for children, and the Christmas lights in Coulterville park yearly. He is also a volunteer firefighter and teeball couch
Scott was nominated by Breanna Baum
Scott wanted to hear All Summer Long by Kid Rock
