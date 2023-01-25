Sarah McKeever is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Sarah is a Special Ed Teacher in the Parkway school district. She teaches pretty severe learning disabled students. She is exceptionally patient and kind with them and strives for their improvement. Even through the COVID shutdown, she had to work with them virtually. She never gives up on ANY STUDENT! Her goal is for her students to be able to be in a classroom with the rest of the school. I’m so proud of her! I don’t believe there is a better teacher

Sarah was nominated by Lisa Mckeever

Sarah wanted to hear Best Shot by Jimmie Allen

