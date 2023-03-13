Sarah Barbeau is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Sarah is a RN at Saint Luke’s Hospital. She has a heart of gold and puts her all into everything she does no matter what. Sarah has received multiple Daisy Awards for her outstanding job as a nurse and if there was an award for friendships, she’d most definitely have them all. She is just a phenomenal person all around

Sarah was nominated by Ashley Buggs

Sarah wanted to hear All My Friends Say by Luke Bryan

