Samantha Schmedeman is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Samantha joined the Illinois Army National Guard her junior year of high school and attended basic the summer in between her junior and senior year. This summer she will be going to her job training. She joined to make her family proud

Samantha was nominated by Leah Jones

Samantha wanted to hear Ain’t That Some by Morgan Wallen

