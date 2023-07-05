Samantha Harvell is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Samantha is aCritical Care Paramedic. She started a non profit to help others with the same disease our mother passed from. She loves her job and her patients and her goal is to get her PHD and be able to offer assistance to other first responders where our system is lacking

Samantha was nominated by Angela Tostado

Samantha wanted to hear Live Like You Were Dying by Tim McGraw

