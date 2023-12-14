Samantha Burkett is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Samantha works at SSM as a patient care provider and is in the National Guard. She is a single mother with an eight-year-old daughter in the third grade. She was recently deployed to Cuba for almost a year with the national guard, but came back & picked up her life. She has resumed her position at SSM, and now works full-time, is still a member of the National Guard, has recently been promoted, built a house in Troy & coaches her daughter’s soccer teams. She is active in her daughter’s school and is an inspiration to everyone who knows her

Samantha was nominated by Pam Pollard

Samantha wanted to hear Tennessee Orange by Megan Moroney

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com