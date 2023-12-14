Samantha Burkett is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com
Samantha works at SSM as a patient care provider and is in the National Guard. She is a single mother with an eight-year-old daughter in the third grade. She was recently deployed to Cuba for almost a year with the national guard, but came back & picked up her life. She has resumed her position at SSM, and now works full-time, is still a member of the National Guard, has recently been promoted, built a house in Troy & coaches her daughter’s soccer teams. She is active in her daughter’s school and is an inspiration to everyone who knows her
Samantha was nominated by Pam Pollard
Samantha wanted to hear Tennessee Orange by Megan Moroney
92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services are teaming up to honor and thank our local Hometown Heroes this year … but we need your help!
Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!
Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!
Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com