Russell Coulter is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Dr. Coulter is the hospitalist at SCH. He also cares for most of the nursing home residents in our area. He retired from the clinic, but continues to serve Sparta in the hospital and nursing homes 7 days a week. He rarely takes a vacation, and devotes himself wholeheartedly to his patients and providing them the best care possible. He goes out of his way to make himself available 24/7. Dr. Coulter is truly one of the most amazing men I’ve ever known. At almost 70 years old, he continues to broaden his education and research so he is up to date on the best treatments for his patients. A lover of people, animals, Jesus, and his wife

Russell was nominated by Mallory Casten

Russell wanted to hear Love Without End, Amen by George Strait

