Rudy Via

Rudy Via is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Rudy is a Captain on the Gerald Rosebud Fire Protection District. He has received Top Responder and Firefighter of the year for the last 2 years in a row. He dedicates most of his free time to the Fire District. He is a grandfather of 6 and grandchild #6 is due in May and #8 is due in August. He is an Alderman for the City of Gerald, as well as a member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Board. Rudy has a heart of gold and will help anyone he can

Rudy was nominated by Sherry Via

Rudy wanted to hear Thought You Should Know by Morgan Wallen

