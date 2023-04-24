Ronald Ragan is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Veterinarian. Dr. Ragan helps every animal in the area. He doesn’t give up until he knows what’s wrong with your pet. It’s nothing to see him in the parking lot with his hand down a horses mouth. Big or small he gets them well so problem solved. The main reason why I chose Dr Ragan is the worst part about about owning a pet is when you have to put them down. So when I have to do this Dr. Ragan treats your pet like it was his own. He talks to them he pets them compassion is his biggest strength. You feel terrible, you’re crying and he is so gentle, it helps get through this. For the last 15 years I’ve had a number of pets that he put down for me. His compassion just sticks with me. When it’s over he stays with you doesn’t walk out on you

Ronald was nominated by Debbie Williams

Ronald wanted to hear Friends in Low Places by Garth Brooks

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com