Ron Burgess

Ron Burgess is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Ron is a police officer in Franklin County, MO. He was shot twice in March of 2020 while apprehending a suspect that was attempting run from the police during a high speed chase. He has had multiple surgeries over the past 3 years to repair the damage to his forearm. He has fought and worked very hard to be able to leave the desk and get back to being able to be a deputy on the road to help protect the citizens. He has now become a member of the peer crisis intervention team to help support other officers that go through trauma on the job and be a supporter of them when they are struggling

Ron was nominated by Emily Kalna

Ron wanted to hear The Kind of Love We Make by Luke Combs

