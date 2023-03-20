Robin Cannon is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Robin is an RN. After years in the nursing field she found her niche in the surgery department. She is now in charge of the surgery department at the Carlinville hospital. This hospital has struggled finding employees so she would go in early and do her paperwork and her other duties so she would be available to help with the surgeries. Which would mean staying later to get her job done. Nurses like her are rare and I am so thankful to have her in my life

Robin was nominated by Vivian Scoggins

Robin wanted to hear You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com