Robert Mike Morris is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Robert works for Medstar Ambulance and is retiring in October after being an EMT for over 47 years. He also was a volunteer firefighter for 30+ years. He also has raised me and my brother and has been one the best Papas to my daughter and my bonus kids. He always made sure to keep everyone safe and never asked for much in return

Robert was nominated by Michael Morris

Robert wanted to hear Watching You by Rodney Atkins

