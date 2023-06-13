Robert Herther is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Rob has always had a passion for service. As a teenager he was a leader for his 4H group. After High School he enlisted in the Marine Corp and deployed to Iraqi. Later he went to college and transitioned into Army ROTC while he served in the Army National Guard at the same time. After graduation he became an Army Reservist where, because of the short staffing of officers, he lead his Unit as a Commander for 5 straight years – a complete Arforgen cycle – an unheard of accomplishment as typical command time is limited to two years due to the stress and endurance the position requires. While a Commander he served another deployment to the Middle East, and afterwards when he transitioned to Staff level yet another Middle East deployment. Not satisfied, Rob joined the Air Force as a civilian and now simultaneously serves the Army and supports the 375th Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base. When asked if he’ll ever retire or leave the service Rob just smiles and shrugs. There’s always a mission – always someone to help

Robert was nominated by Katelynn Paape

Robert wanted to hear Little Moments by Brad Paisley

