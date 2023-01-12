Regan Baltz is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Regan is a 5th Grade teacher in the Fort Zumwalt School District. She creates a safe space for her students and always makes them feel like they can accomplish whatever they put their minds to. Regan’s such an asset to her school and team and they are lucky to have her

Regan wanted to hear Young by Kenny Chesney

