Rebecca Czerniejewski is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Rebecca is a RN in outpatient surgery with BJC Memorial Hospital in Belleville. She is very dedicated nurse who, even back during COVID, she still made her way into work along with all the other healthcare workers. Not only is she a wonderful nurse, but a loving wife and fantastic mom to our beautiful daughters

Rebecca was nominated by Paul Czerniejewski

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com