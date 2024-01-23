Rachel Hopmann is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Rae is not only a hero for being an ICU nurse at BJC for the last 30 years, but also as a football mom in her hometown community. She not only risks her health and life, but also her loved ones, to care for others, every day. Her heroic work of being an ICU nurse and the role she has to fulfill in society. Her daily work, hardship and courage makes her nothing short of a hero, especially when in times of epidemics or pandemics she has risked her own life to care for and support those most in need. Over the past 30 years, she has devoted her time, her life and health to help those in desperate need of her care. She has always played a key role in the health profession. She has always remained a symbol of hope, tenacity, courage and persistence of humanity, no matter how difficult a challenge fate presents. Rae has always remained a valuable example during the most difficult times of danger, fear, panic and concern for lives of others. Her extraordinary character traits, special skills and willpower has been a symbol of hope and strength when I was recently faced with a near death experience, she gave me the strength to survive, and set the path to follow. Heroes do not exist without society; without a group of people they can serve. The hero embodies qualities that are particularly respected, and I have always respected her perseverance and commitment to a thankless job. Her commitment to the community and to her loved ones to serve humanity is impossible to overestimate. She is the one who welcomes new life when a human being is born and accompanies a dying person in the moment of death in an aging population that requires a lot of care and support. Despite the nursing shortage, lack of resources and help, Rae has remained loyal to BJC, I can count on one hand how many times she has called in for any reason. Helping the patients requires not only the physical strength, but also perseverance and mental stability of the staff taking care of them. Rae has always gone above and beyond providing adequate support and psychological assistance that are essential in the stress which she experiences daily, so that she can always persevere in her mission. She has always shown the characteristics of an angel, not only in the lives of her loved ones, but that in the lives of her patients. Her six boys have played football for the past 15 years and she has always been a constant support by cooking a team meal every Thursday since they began playing. She is on the football board and she volunteers her time at the concession stand. I can go and on of how she gives back to her hometown community by being involved in her children’s sports, but I’m sure you got the drift. My writing is a mild explanation of what my angel is to me, her family, and her patient. Despite all of the tribulations in her life, she continues to walk with her head high, always encouraging others to do the same

Rachel was nominated by Jennifer Mesker

Rachel wanted to hear My Best Friend by Tim McGraw

