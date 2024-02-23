Pete Diamond is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Pete works for a property management company in Madison County, IL where he maintains, repairs, and installs HVAC systems in over 700 apartments. He also works with the maintenance team to fix any plumbing, electrical or general carpentry issues. When he’s not at work, he’s running a homestead with goats, chickens, and a massive garden. He is always the first person his family or his in-laws call when they need help and he always drops what he’s doing to come to assist. He loves animals and has rescued and fostered over 50 cats and dogs over the years

Pete was nominated by Ashley Diamond

Pete wanted to hear REDNECKER by HARDY

