Patrick Carrier is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Patrick is a Police Sgt. for the Dupo, IL Police Department. Sgt. Carrier was shot in the line of duty on February 26. Even though there was another citizen killed during this incident, Sgt. Carrier’s devotion to his profession and, his compassion to assist other’s undoubtedly saved others. His actions, even though caused him to be shot was without a doubt distracted the suspect from injuring other bystanders. Sgt. Carrier put his life on the line to save others. He has a long road to recover from the mental status that will haunt him for a long time, not to mention the physical therapy he needs. He’s truly a hero in many eyes if those that work with him and know him

Patrick was nominated by Herbert Simmons

Patrick wanted to hear Anything but Mine by Kenny Chesney

