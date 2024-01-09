Nico Basel is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Nico is a volunteer Firefighter in Lincoln County and also works as a Fireman in Mapaville. This man goes above and beyond for his firehouse. He puts in long hours and absolutely loves every second of it. He volunteers at many local events by setting up his ladder truck and giving tours to children. Nothing makes him happier than helping the people in his community. He is willing to sacrifice his life everyday to save someone else’s and I think that is the true definition of a hero

Nico was nominated by Jamie Bennett

Nico wanted to hear Thank God by Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

