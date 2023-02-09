Nick Via is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Nick is a volunteer firefighter currently with the Sullivan Fire Protection District. He has been volunteering a total of 10 years combined and just recently started in Sullivan in August of 2022. Before that, he was a Captain at Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District where he was one of most well respected and hard working individuals you would ever meet in the area. Teaching new firefighters the ropes, taking them under his wing. He was firefighter of the year in 2019 and was a top responder for his department for 6 straight years there. He does a lot for his community leaving his own family behind to go help complete strangers for no pay. He helps teach every year at the Sullivan Junior Fire Academy teaching the new generation of firefighters. One of the most genuine volunteer firefighters you’ll ever meet

Nick was nominated by Kaitlyn McGraw

Nick wanted to hear Where The Green Grass Grows by Tim McGraw

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com