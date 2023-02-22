Nick Mayer is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Nick works full time as a firefighter/paramedic for the city of Brentwood. He also works part time as a paramedic for a local St. Louis hospital. In his free time, he volunteers at the local food pantry and donates blood every chance he gets. Nick is always the first person to lend a helping hand to his friends, family, and neighbors; whether it’s cutting their grass or helping with home repair projects, he is always helping others and continues to do so with a smile on his face. Nick recently had a fire in his beloved garage and has been working diligently to restore it to its original state

Nick was nominated by Jordan Sweet

Nick wanted to hear Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan

