Nate Neace is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Nate is an EMT with MedStar Ambulance. He is passionate about his Job and is soon to continue his education and became a paramedic. His co-workers love him and he always goes above and beyond to help his patients and teammates in any way he can

Nate was nominated by Elizabeth Neace

Nate wanted to hear You Should Be Here by Cole Swindell

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com