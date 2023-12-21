Natacha Greer is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Natacha is a Paramedic with Lincoln County Ambulance. She is a mother of two, owns a parrot, who can do a million tricks, and a husky mix who enjoys kayaking with her. Natacha is someone who a lot of people can look up to and she loves the community she works in

Natacha was nominated by Valerie McGuire

Natacha wanted to hear Stars Like Confetti by Dustin Lynch

