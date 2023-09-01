Mike Mason is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Mike is the fire chief of State Park Fire Department, he also is part of the housing authority in E. St. Louis. Whether it’s serving his community or any other community, he’s always there when you need him. He spends a lot of his free time dedicating it to the fire department and bettering his firefighters and community and being there when a call comes out whether it’s 11am or 3am. He’s an inspiring fire chief and will help anyone in need. Everyone is thankful to know this man or be a part of his life

Mike wanted to hear Hell of a View by Eric Church

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com