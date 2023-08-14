Mike Gafford is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Mike is a full-time Firefighter Paramedic for Collinsville, IL and is also in charge of EMS at WWT Raceway. He’s the most dedicated person I’ve ever got the pleasure of working work. Not only a great guy, but a great boss at the track as well. Mike’s the type of guy to come visit when he’s not scheduled to work and always have some sort of treat or snack for the guys

Mike was nominated by Josh Sins

Mike wanted to hear Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy) by Big & Rich

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com