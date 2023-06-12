Michelle Farmer is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Michelle currently serves as an ER charge nurse for Alton Memorial Hospital! Michelle recently celebrated her 13th year in nursing, and graduated from SLU with her Bachelors in Nursing in 2022. Michelle is always willing to go above and beyond her duties and is always willing to lend a helping hand to her staff and her patients

Michelle was nominated by Tyler Daniels

Michelle wanted to hear 865 by Morgan Wallen

