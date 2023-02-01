Michaela Rouggly is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Michaela is a 23 year old radiology tech at Big Mercy. She’s only 4’8 so you can imagine how hard her job can be for her lifting and moving people around that are 2x or more her size. She’s always been a hard worker and driven and as her mom, she makes me so proud. She worked hard in school to get the best grades so she could get most of her college paid for since she knew we didn’t really have the money. I am proud to say she graduated from SWIC with no student debt. My daughter has always just been a great person to have in this world and now care for people

Michaela was nominated by Dawn Rouggly

Michaela wanted to hear Still Goin Down by Morgan Wallen

