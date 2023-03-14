Michael Pointer is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com
Michael is always there to help anyone who needs help. He is helping me raise my 2 nephews and my niece, along with helping take care of my disabled mother
Michael was nominated by Jennifer Pointer
Michael wanted to hear Check Yes or No by George Strait
92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services are teaming up to honor and thank our local Hometown Heroes this year … but we need your help!
Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!
Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!
